Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $180.55

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180.55 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 181.55 ($2.19), with a volume of 1058791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.05 ($2.34).

Several brokerages recently commented on RMG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 424.63 ($5.13).

The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 312.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 258.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 296.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

