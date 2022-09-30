Future (LON:FUTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,250.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and last traded at GBX 1,255.35 ($15.17), with a volume of 38237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,317 ($15.91).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUTR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,313 ($40.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 1,883.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,654.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,941.79.

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand purchased 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £99,004.06 ($119,627.91).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

