C&C Group (LON:CCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $143.80

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143.80 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 143.80 ($1.74), with a volume of 15719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.82).
CCR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on C&C Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
The firm has a market cap of £579.12 million and a PE ratio of 1,798.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 190.57.
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.
