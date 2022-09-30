C&C Group (LON:CCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $143.80

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143.80 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 143.80 ($1.74), with a volume of 15719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.82).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on C&C Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

C&C Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £579.12 million and a PE ratio of 1,798.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 190.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

C&C Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Ralph Findlay acquired 12,721 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). In other C&C Group news, insider Patrick McMahon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,599.81). Also, insider Ralph Findlay bought 12,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,848 shares of company stock worth $3,464,729.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

