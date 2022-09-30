RWS (LON:RWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $320.00

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 320 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 320.20 ($3.87), with a volume of 29778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329.40 ($3.98).

Several equities analysts have commented on RWS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.85) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 653.75 ($7.90).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 352.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 372.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

