ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the August 31st total of 57,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

AEY stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.