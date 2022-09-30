Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA) Short Interest Update

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEHA opened at $10.19 on Friday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aesther Healthcare Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHA. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,730,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,023,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,044,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,472,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

