Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Down 60.4% in September

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the August 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAME opened at $2.98 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

