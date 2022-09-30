WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the August 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGZD opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGZD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000.

