Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 63.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.90% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James lowered Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Aditxt Stock Performance

Shares of ADTX stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Aditxt has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($6.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($12.00). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aditxt will post -12 EPS for the current year.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Stories

