Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACONW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACONW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aclarion Trading Up 89.7 %
ACONW stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Aclarion has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.00.
About Aclarion
