Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNA. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of RNA opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,750,000 after buying an additional 3,769,152 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $32,898,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,775 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,715,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

