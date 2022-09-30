Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities cut Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.77.

DOC opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.86%.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

