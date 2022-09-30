StockNews.com Downgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $294.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

