Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 243,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

