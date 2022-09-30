Chardan Capital Cuts Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $27.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.60.

RNA opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $871.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.88. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

