StockNews.com Lowers Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SKY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.02. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

