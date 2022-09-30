CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $421,847,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,016,000 after buying an additional 2,076,903 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

