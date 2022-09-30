Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.07

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and traded as low as $6.37. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 23,763 shares changing hands.

Konica Minolta Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.92.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

