Susquehanna Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $110.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on DAVA. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.
Endava Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of DAVA opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
