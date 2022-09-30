Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.42. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 4,197 shares trading hands.
Ellomay Capital Trading Down 9.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $246.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%.
Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.
