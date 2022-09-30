Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.42

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.42 and traded as low as C$33.53. Hydro One shares last traded at C$33.59, with a volume of 940,868 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on H. CSFB lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.78.

Hydro One Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$20.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading

