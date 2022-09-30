Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.48

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $3.94. Exterran shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 53,041 shares trading hands.

Exterran Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.49. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Exterran

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in Exterran by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,250,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 749,020 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at $3,713,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Exterran by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 474,540 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at $2,336,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at $1,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

See Also

