Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.48

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $3.94. Exterran shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 53,041 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.
Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.49. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.
