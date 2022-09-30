Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.18

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.62. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 24,621 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.50 ($18.88) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Danske raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

