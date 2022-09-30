Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) versus Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Financial Analysis

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.07%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 32.74% 26.88% 2.29% Citizens & Northern 26.20% 10.23% 1.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Citizens & Northern’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $521.41 million 2.60 $166.99 million $4.34 7.14 Citizens & Northern $110.36 million 3.48 $30.55 million $1.85 13.40

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Live Oak Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Citizens & Northern on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also offers wealth management services, including administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, and investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products; mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. In addition, the company reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 31 branch offices, including 23 in the Northern tier/Northcentral region of Pennsylvania, 2 in the Southern tier of New York State, 4 in Southeastern Pennsylvania, and 2 in Southcentral Pennsylvania, as well as a lending office in Elmira, New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

