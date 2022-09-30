Analyzing Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) & Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 7.84% 8.58% 2.61% Wheaton Precious Metals 63.36% 9.22% 9.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Taseko Mines and Wheaton Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71

Earnings and Valuation

Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $54.17, suggesting a potential upside of 70.71%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

This table compares Taseko Mines and Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 0.93 $29.10 million $0.09 12.45 Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 11.93 $754.89 million $1.63 19.47

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Taseko Mines on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

