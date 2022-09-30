United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Lowered to $40.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

UNFI has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

NYSE UNFI opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

