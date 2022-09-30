United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Cut to $46.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.57. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

