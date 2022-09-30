TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $140.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 68.39% from the stock’s current price.

SNX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $83,601.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,638.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $83,601.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,070 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,709 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 152,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

