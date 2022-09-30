Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,916.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,916 ($23.15) and last traded at GBX 1,921 ($23.21), with a volume of 4281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,954 ($23.61).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CCC shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($29.85) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Computacenter to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,080 ($37.22) to GBX 2,450 ($29.60) in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,774 ($33.52).

Computacenter Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,378.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,523.04.

Computacenter Cuts Dividend

Computacenter Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Computacenter’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

