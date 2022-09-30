Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $96.60

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.60 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 96.60 ($1.17), with a volume of 6216193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.24).
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 128 ($1.55).
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.27. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 683.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
In other news, insider Vincent Prior acquired 21,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,003.37 ($24,170.34). Also, insider Jon Austen bought 25,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £30,160.80 ($36,443.69).
Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.
