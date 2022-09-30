Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.40

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 7.40 and last traded at 7.96, with a volume of 303200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 7.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GETY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 16.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 19.84.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total value of 106,706,000.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,777,998 shares in the company, valued at 2,004,255,599.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,678,077 shares of company stock valued at $117,506,870 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

