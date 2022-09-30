Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $110.20

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.20 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 110.20 ($1.33), with a volume of 6612277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.41).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHP. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 166.20 ($2.01).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 983.64.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

