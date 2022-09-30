Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $188.37

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.37 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.17). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.24), with a volume of 13,668 shares trading hands.
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £102.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.89.
About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company develops a pipeline of immune modulation based proprietary drug candidates for unmet need, including immuno-oncology, and organ protection and regenerative medicine. Its lead product candidates are Traumakine, an intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.
