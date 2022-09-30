Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.84

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.84 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.84 ($0.22), with a volume of 2566559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.22).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 29 ($0.35) to GBX 22 ($0.27) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hammerson to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 24.33 ($0.29).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £789.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.04%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

