Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $99.60

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.60 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.20), with a volume of 2649826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.60 ($1.25).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £864.89 million and a P/E ratio of 726.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.84.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Insider Activity at Capital & Counties Properties PLC

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Lane acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £21,240 ($25,664.57). In related news, insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £21,240 ($25,664.57). Also, insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £102,000 ($123,247.95).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

