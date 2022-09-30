Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $70.31

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.31 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 57.92 ($0.70). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.71), with a volume of 1,217,525 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Regional REIT Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £303.25 million and a P/E ratio of 737.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53.
In related news, insider Daniel J.B. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £3,700 ($4,470.76). Also, insider Stephen Inglis bought 41,891 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £29,742.61 ($35,938.39).
Regional REIT Company Profile
Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.
