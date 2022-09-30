Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $220.00

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 220.30 ($2.66), with a volume of 3487957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.40 ($2.82).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 365 ($4.41) in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 344.83 ($4.17).

Legal & General Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 260.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.30. The company has a market cap of £12.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 625.00.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 5.44 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79). In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11). Insiders have purchased a total of 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,386 over the last ninety days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

