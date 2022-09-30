Greggs (LON:GRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,717.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,717 ($20.75) and last traded at GBX 1,721.80 ($20.80), with a volume of 15569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,784 ($21.56).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Greggs Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,442.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,964.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Greggs Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

In other news, insider Matthew Davies purchased 2,000 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($25.69) per share, for a total transaction of £42,520 ($51,377.48).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

