LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $116.40

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.40 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.42), with a volume of 7233856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.60 ($1.53).

LXI REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 516.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

LXI REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from LXI REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insider Activity at LXI REIT

LXI REIT Company Profile

In other news, insider Hugh Seaborn acquired 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £29,941.55 ($36,178.77).

(Get Rating)

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.