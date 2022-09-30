The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $125.00

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 631745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.33 ($1.55).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £494.01 million and a P/E ratio of 398.64.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
