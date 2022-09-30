Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $788.00

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 788 ($9.52) and last traded at GBX 788 ($9.52), with a volume of 1480062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 842.50 ($10.18).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,153.33 ($13.94).

Pennon Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15,360.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 955.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,009.24.

Insider Activity at Pennon Group

Pennon Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Susan Davy bought 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52). In other news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($11.84), for a total transaction of £28,478.80 ($34,411.31). Also, insider Susan Davy acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, with a total value of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52). Insiders have acquired 47 shares of company stock worth $183,436 over the last ninety days.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

