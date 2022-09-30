Assura (LON:AGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.86

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.86 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49.86 ($0.60), with a volume of 11748350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.85 ($0.65).

A number of research firms recently commented on AGR. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 77.83 ($0.94).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.33%.

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total value of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

