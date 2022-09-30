WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,211.50

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,211.50 ($14.64) and last traded at GBX 1,215.50 ($14.69), with a volume of 22918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,281 ($15.48).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.23) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WH Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.06).

WH Smith Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,423.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,454.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.59.

In other news, insider Annette Court bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,393 ($16.83) per share, with a total value of £41,790 ($50,495.41).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

