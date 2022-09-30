Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,240.50

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,240.50 ($14.99) and last traded at GBX 1,243 ($15.02), with a volume of 94252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,277 ($15.43).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,875 ($22.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,514.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,597.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 1,237.00.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Wolfhart Hauser bought 3,243 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

