Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $343.60

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 343.60 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.17), with a volume of 362491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358.20 ($4.33).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($7.90) to GBX 537 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 627.83 ($7.59).

Shaftesbury Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 333.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 439.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 527.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shaftesbury Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($54,374.09).

(Get Rating)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

See Also

