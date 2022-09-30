easyJet (LON:EZJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $284.00

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 286.17 ($3.46), with a volume of 609003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.80 ($3.63).

EZJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 5th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.73) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 632.86 ($7.65).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 367.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 444.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

