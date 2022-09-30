DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $253.08

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253.08 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 253.52 ($3.06), with a volume of 205192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.20 ($3.14).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 378 ($4.57) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).

DS Smith Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.71. The firm has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,246.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

About DS Smith

In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.18), for a total value of £101,236.59 ($122,325.51). In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.18), for a total value of £101,236.59 ($122,325.51). Also, insider Alina Kessel acquired 7,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($22,837.12).

(Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

