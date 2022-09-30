DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $253.08

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 253.08 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 253.52 ($3.06), with a volume of 205192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.20 ($3.14).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 378 ($4.57) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.71. The firm has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,246.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
