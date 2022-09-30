Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WMLLF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

