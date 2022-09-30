Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wealth Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of WMLLF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.88.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
