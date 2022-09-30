Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Up 51.7% in September

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,849,600 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the August 31st total of 1,219,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 711.4 days.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $22.58 on Friday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

