Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Up 51.7% in September

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,849,600 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the August 31st total of 1,219,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 711.4 days.
Zalando Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $22.58 on Friday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.
Zalando Company Profile
