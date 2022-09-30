StockNews.com Lowers Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.65. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $121.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

